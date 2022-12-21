LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation on Wednesday which will take effect on Jan. 2, 2023.

Elisa Cafferata was appointed as the acting director of DETR during the height of the pandemic in August 2020.

“Serving the state of Nevada as the director of the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation has truly been an honor and a privilege,” Cafferata said.

When Cafferata and the Strike Force began, there were over 800,000 initial claims for regular unemployment benefits and over 750,000 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to be processed in the backlog.

Prior to the pandemic, there were approximately 1.4 million people employed in Nevada; yet there were ultimately over 2 million unemployment claims filed.

In recognition of Cafferata’s leadership, Governor Sisolak appointed her as the permanent director of DETR on January 26, 2021.

Prior to coming to DETR, Cafferata was deputy administrator at the Division of Welfare and Support Services, directing the division’s support programs including Child Support Enforcement, Fraud Prevention, and Quality Control.