DETR: Claims for PUA and regular unemployment decrease, unemployment rate drops to 17.3%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fewer Nevadans filed initial and continuing claims for regular unemployment benefits when compared to the previous week, according to Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation data.

There were 10,938 initial claims filed for the week ending Aug. 15, which was down 6,817 from the previous week and a much bigger drop was seen in continued claims. There was 240,346 continued claims filed, down 95,622 from a week earlier.

According to DETR, it’s the fewest continued claims since a report for the week ending April 18 when 231,618 claimants filed.

When it came to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, there were 12,356 initial claims filed in the week ending Aug. 15, a decrease of 250, or 2.0 percent, from the prior week’s total. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program.

DETR is currently being sued by PUA claimants who say they either haven’t been paid or their payments were stopped and are in a pending status. A total of 410,065 PUA claims have been filed since the program started. However, according to a report released during a Thursday court hearing on the lawsuit, there are 243,963 PUA claims that are unpaid, 186,826 have been flagged for fraud and another 57,137 claims have issues not related to fraud.

The number of continued claims filed for PUA totaled 109,617 in the week ending Aug. 15, a decline of 18,109 from the previous week’s revised total of 127,726.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 19,798 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,780 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 1,477 claims filed in the week, an increase of 373 claims from a week ago.

According to DETR, the national unemployment rate is 10.2% and Nevada’s, which ranks third highest in the country is at 17.3%, behind Puerto Rico and Hawaii. The rate has dropped nearly 7%.

It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.