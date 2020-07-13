DETR claim center employee tests positive for COVID-19, call center to be at half capacity, no impact on PUA system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee in the Las Vegas unemployment insurance call center has now tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to a release from DETR.

DETR officials say they were made aware of the positive case on Saturday.

Officials say the call center was immediately closed upon learning about the case. The employee is currently self-quarantined, and this is no immediate exposure risk to the public, as the facility has been closed to the public since mid-March.

DETR says the workplace will be deep cleaned, and all staff members are being notified if they could be at increased risk.

During this time, all claims normally handled at the Las Vegas call center will be handled by the staff in Carson City. Claimants are urged to use the online services as much as possible during this closure.

Officials say the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system will not be impacted.