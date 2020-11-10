DETR call center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DETR’s Southern Nevada call center is closed following a positive test for COVID-19.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Rosa Mendez confirmed Monday that the call center was immediately closed, but added, “There will be no change in operations with the southern closure as we operate a virtual center.”

The employee who tested positive is self-quarantined, DETR reports, and there is no immediate exposure risk to the public — the facility has been closed to the public since mid-March.

“While the Southern Nevada call center is closed, claimants are encouraged to use online options as much as possible at ui.nv.gov,” DETR said. “Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. There is no barrier to file online as the majority of Nevadans currently file in this manner.”

DETR employees who may have been exposed due to extended close contact with the employee are being identified. Health officials will determine if further testing or quarantines are needed, Mendez said.

Other DETR staff located at the facility were able to follow the protocols as it relates to an employee testing positive and will continue serving Nevadans, Mendez said.