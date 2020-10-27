DETR: Bank of America unemployment benefit cards back working after ‘brief systemic issue’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) noted Tuesday that Bank of America unemployment cards were not working due to a “brief systemic issue.”

DETR tweeted Tuesday afternoon that those cards are working now and Nevada unemployment claimants should have access to their benefit funds.

Cards should be working now.

Individuals should now have access to their benefit funds. pic.twitter.com/RoC8LMGKY7 — DETR Nevada (@DetrNevada) October 27, 2020

8 News Now received multiple reports from viewers about cards being declined. The problem has since been resolved, according to DETR.

“We understand the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and appreciate your patience during this time,” DETR stated.