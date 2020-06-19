DETR answers questions about PUA claims, updates unemployment numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reporting it has received a total of 147,460 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims as of Friday morning with 78,734 of the claimants receiving $658 million in payouts.

PUA claims are for employees who are 1099 contract, self-employed or gig workers. The number of new claims filed by the end of last week was 24,720 which was higher than the previous week.

DETR reports that a total of 10,620 new claims for regular unemployment were filed last week. This is the seventh week showing a decline in new claims. There have been 528,545 claims filed since the beginning of the year.

DETR Dirctor Heather Korbulic discussed some commonly asked questions in regards to PUA payments during her weekly update Friday.

How to file for PUA?

Korbulic said if a person is new to EmployNV.gov, click on the File a PAU Claim button. If a person is a registered user or returning filer, then sign in and click on unemployment services from the menu on the left side of the screen, then click on File a Claim.

Why are some claims in pending?

Korbulic said the claims are awaiting adjudication because eligibility issues and one claim can have several issues.

“DETR has eight dedicated adjudicators who review eligibility for standard insurance against the eligibility of PUA to ensure there is no UI (standard unemployment) eligibility prior to releasing a PUA payment, That is mandated under the Cares Act,” she said.

When claim is eligible, how is it paid?

Korbulic said it is paid on the self-attested wages filed by the claimant. DETR will ajudicate the precise wages after the fact. (This is only allowed on PUA and not on standard unemployment claims)

Why are some people ineligible for PUA?

According to Korbulic, the top reason people are not eligible for PUA is because they are eligible for regular unemployment benefits. She said 60% of the unpaid claims fall into this category. Federal law dictates that states must pay on standard insurance, not PUA, if a claimant qualifies for it.

How do I appeal if a claim is denied?

Korbulic said DETR will launch an appeals module on its webiste for PUA next week and claimants turned down for PUA will be able to appeal.

Korbulic reminds filers that the regular unemployment website and call center will be down for some system upgrades, but the PUA website and call center will not be affected.

