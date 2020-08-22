DETR and PUA sites will be temporarily down for maintenance Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will temporarily be down on Saturday for maintenance to conduct regular system updates.  

The unemployment insurance site will be down from 1 p.m. until midnight, and the PUA system will be offline from 3 a.m. until 7 a.m. During these times, the sites will not be available, and individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials. 

Filers are encouraged to visit the sites after midnight tomorrow night and 7 a.m. tomorrow, respectively.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories