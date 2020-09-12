DETR adjudicators to work on cases this weekend; additional staff will begin soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation expects more claimants will get their money. 8 News Now spoke to the new director and the leader of the strike force about the progress.

Some who recently got paid say they are seeing progress. Others who are still waiting on benefits would say otherwise.

Leadership at DETR says they are working hard on the backlog of claims.

“I called the PUA assistance hotline, basically when I got in, they were able to go ahead and directly, basically able to give my money that way,” said Dallis Church, a PUA claimant.

Church said he got paid this week, and several others reported the same thing on a popular Facebook page.

“You are slowly beginning to see people share the good news that they have been paid,” said Barbara Buckley, Rapid Response Strike Force lead.er

Buckley and DETR Director Elisa Cafferata started their new roles a month ago. Buckley says since then, 14,000 claims have been processed.

She says a lot more needs to be done.

“We are continuing to engage in plans to reduce the backlog, including a team of 30 adjudicators, reporting to work at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning to try and see if they can get another one or 2,000 people paid,” Buckley revealed.

Roughly 200 new workers were recently trained, and she says they will tackle those claims stuck between the regular UI system and PUA system.

“So, what we are going to do with these workers is have them reach out to people and say ‘your claim was filed in the wrong system, can we take claim from you over the phone to get you paid in the right system,” she explained.

They know thousands are looking for benefits and answers.

“Our goal, the focus has always been getting through the backlog, getting caught up on getting folks’ claims resolved,” said Cafferata.

Church was surprised when he got through on the phone, but he knows more need help.

“I am seeing a difference. I am seeing more people getting paid than usual, but I know there are a lot of people out there still waiting for benefits to be paid,” he said.

Friday night, Nevada was approved for Federal Lost Wages Assistance benefits. It will provide eligible claimants $300/week in temporary supplemental financial help.