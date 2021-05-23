DETR working to fix technical issues with claim filing, ‘no defined timeframe’ for resolving errors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has received many calls from viewers about issues filing their unemployment claims through the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

In a statement Sunday, DETR said it is working to fix the technical problems and noted it has “no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved.”

The agency encourages claimants to clear their cookies and revisit the site.

DETR’s full statement is below: