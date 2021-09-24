DETR addresses concerns over unemployment payments after benefits expire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment concerns are at the forefront for some claimants who tell 8 News Now they did not get paid this week.

“How do you just change the date and go back on my monetary determination, my claim that has already been established, said Christopher Vernacchro a claimant.

Chris Vernacchro says he was expecting to get paid through October. But this week he didn’t get a deposit.

“I was checking to see if I was going to be getting my deposit that following morning and when I checked it it was expired,” he said.

He and many others are wondering if they will ever see the money that they say was still listed on their online portal.

8 News Now spoke with the Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation regarding the matter.

“In some ways it is confusing,” said Elisa Cafferata the director of DETR. “The easy explainer is the only people who are still getting unemployment benefits right now are people in regular UI who have been getting these benefits for less than 26 weeks.”

Cafferata didn’t say why people’s expirations may have changed on their portal at random.

Despite the benefits possibly still being listed, she says the extended benefits did expire earlier this month.

“You may have had an extension of weeks but that is now ended and the extra $300 has ended,” she added.

Cafferata says the phone lines have been busy as many have been in the same boat.

“We are getting a lot of calls which means it is harder to get through the call center right at the moment,” she added.

Some people are still waiting for appeals to be processed, Cafferata tells 8 News Now those are still being worked on and if those appeals are processed people will still be paid.