DETR addresses Bank of America problems plaguing some out-of-work Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) released an update Wednesday about the issues Bank of America customers were having when it comes to collecting unemployment. Many say their accounts are frozen with a B.P.C. Identity Verification Notice.

According to DETR, claimants who find they have this “questionable identity person id check” notification under payments should contact them directly.

First, you need to submit the required documents to BPCmail@DETR.NV.gov — wait 24 hours, and then call 775-684-0475.