DETR addresses overpayment notices, lost wages benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several unemployment claimants have been looking for answers regarding future lost wages benefits and overpayment notifications.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) did notify 8 News Now Thursday they are experiencing problems with the PUA website working slower than usual. They are working to address the issue.

DETR got back to us on both the overpayment notices and lost wages benefits, which are the extra $300 weekly payments. People should be getting one more.

“I have heard nothing about it coming out,” said Nicole Asaro. “I am wondering if I am still eligible for it, if there are any funds left for it because I was thinking I could be eligible for weeks five and six, if so.”

DETR tells us week five will happen, possibly starting next week.

Earlier this week, a large amount of overpayment notices were sent out to claimants. 8 News Now spoke to many who were hoping it was a glitch.

“They are sending out overpayment letters to people who have never been paid,” said claimant Justin Rodriguez.

Claimant Barbara Brighton shared, “I have filed since April 4, so they made the payments to me, and I have no idea why they sent me an overpayment.”

According to DETR, claimants who were eligible for regular UI benefits must apply in UI. If they had claims filed in both systems, the payments they received under PUA would be overpayments. Or, they may have received PUA payments based on the earnings they reported.

If the documents claimants uploaded show a different level of earnings, they may have an overpayment.

As for appealing those notices, DETR says PUA claimants should go to the EmployNV portal and click on the unemployment services tab. UI claimants should follow the instructions that come with the notice.

As far as the lost wages, DETR determines if they have money to continue another payment. We have no word yet if there will be a week six.