DETR: 217,500 PUA claimants to receive letters of ineligibility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people who have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, will be receiving notices that they don’t qualify for the money.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, nearly 217,500 notices will be mailed in the next three weeks.

A DETR news release says staff has been working to verify the identity of PUA claimants and if the identify can’t be validated, those cases are determined to be ineligible for benefits. It adds that people who believe they have erroneously received a determination have the right to appeal it and that information will be included with the determination notice.

Individuals in that situation are asked to contact the PUA call center at (775) 298-6007 or (702) 329-6699.

A request for appeal typically must be filed within 11 days after the date of mailing of the notice of determination of claim. DETR has currently waived the 11-day deadline due to the significant number of potential fraud claims.

According to DETR, claimant who receive an ineligible notice either did not follow through with an ID.me request for information or the claim was flagged for questionable identity.

DETR has contracted with ID.me, a secure, identity verification platform, to confirm claimant identifies. Individuals who received a message requesting identity verification with ID.me are encouraged to respond by clicking on the green button and following instructions to verify identity.

PUA claimants can file their appeal online at EmployNV.gov by clicking on the link to for more information on unemployment benefits on their claimant dashboard and then clicking on the “Appeals” link listed in the Unemployment Services screen.

Claimants are reminded to continue to file weekly claims for unemployment benefits while the appeal is pending in order to receive payments if the appeal is decided in their favor.