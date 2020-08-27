DETR: 200 state workers will help process backlog of unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment office will get the much-needed help of an additional 200 workers in the coming weeks to help unclog the system of pending unemployment claims.

According to Barbara Buckley, who heads a rapid-response effort to tackle the backlog, said the system at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation wasn’t built for what it’s had to process since thousands of Nevadans lost their jobs starting in March.

“The office was staffed for a 3% unemployment rate,” she said.

The workers are currently being trained but will soon take over handling routine cases while the more experienced DETR workers tackle the complicated claims, many of which have sat in pending files or are under appeal because they need additional information and review. The oldest claims will be dealt with first, said DETR’s new acting director, Lisa Cafferata.

Leisa Cafferata is the new acting director for DETR.

Cafferata said there has been much confusion over which system to file for unemployment benefits, whether it is in the UI regular unemployment system or in the PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) system and some people have filed in both because they have been W-2 wage earners as well as a contract or self-employed workers.

“If you had W-2 wages in last year-and-a-half and, especially if you’ve gotten a notice from us, the federal rules state you have to start in regular unemployment and go through that system, exhaust those benefits, before you can go to the PUA system.”

There is also new technology being tested that could speed up the processing of claims. DETR is partnering with ID.me to more quickly verify a claimant’s identity. That will move claimants who just need to verify their identity through the system faster. Some claimants will be getting emails from DETR asking them to verify their identify with ID.me, and claimants should do that.

DETR is prepping appeal cases now and expects to begin hearing them in mid-September.

“There will be an opportunity to state their case and opportunity for cases to be fixed,” Buckley said.

Buckley said the PUA system has been bogged down with fraudulent claims that must be weeded out.

“In PUA, there’s a serious number of criminals who have filed claims so we don’t want to pay them, but we got to pay the Nevadans who are desperate and waiting,” she said.

Barbara Buckley leads up the rapid response strike force team that is looking to speed up DETR payments to claimants.

As for Nevadans who might be holding out hope for the $300 weekly payments authorized by President Donald Trump, the wait will be longer and there are limited funds.

Cafferata and Buckley explained the lost wages assistance is a different program than the one that paid $600 a week. Trump’s plan is run by FEMA and fewer people will meet the guidelines to get the money.

DETR is in the process or putting together the application and if approved, DETR will need to implement a new system program which could take four weeks.

“FEMA made it clear that when funds run out, the program is done,” Buckley said. “So, even if our application is accepted and approved, we would probably only have three weeks of this benefit to offer folks.”

She said there were problems with the way the funding was set up and it won’t flow quickly to most states.

“It’s my hope that Congress goes back in and from the very day the $600 stopped, they reauthorize to all states, including ours, so people can continue to get this money.”