DETR: 2 unemployment websites offline on Saturday for maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The websites to file claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will be offline on Saturday morning.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) advises filers to be aware of these hours when the sites will be unavailable:

PUA system (EmployNV.gov) — 3 a.m.-8 a.m.

UI system (ui.nv.gov) — 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The sites will be offline for regularly scheduled maintenance, DETR said. During these times, the sites get few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates.

This maintenance will not impact the DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.