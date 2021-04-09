DETR: 2 unemployment websites offline on Saturday for maintenance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The websites to file claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will be offline on Saturday morning.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) advises filers to be aware of these hours when the sites will be unavailable:

The sites will be offline for regularly scheduled maintenance, DETR said. During these times, the sites get few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates.

This maintenance will not impact the DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories