Detours set May 9-21 as crews work on I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another round of detours is planned May 9-21 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly as crews work on the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange in North Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Southbound I-15 traffic will be routed onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining I-15. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway.

Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same time frames.

The nightly closures will occur Sunday evening through Friday morning, but there will be no closures on Friday and Saturday nights.

Crews will be lowering falsework on the new eastbound 215 Beltway to northbound Interstate 15 flyover. Work on the interchange broke ground last year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.