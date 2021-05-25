Detour at I-15 interchange project starts tonight, pauses for Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 will be detoured at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly beginning on May 25 as crews work on an interchange for the 215 Northern Beltway, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The project will pause Friday morning for the Memorial Day weekend before resuming on the night of June 2. The detour is scheduled to end on the morning of June 4.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate.

The closures are needed for lowering falsework on the new eastbound 215 Beltway to northbound Interstate 15 flyover.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.