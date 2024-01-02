LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Education says nearly 55% of Nevada High School graduates go to college but deciding on a career path isn’t always easy.

The first thing parents and students should do when making that decision is take inventory of their interests and do career explorations. Patricia Abeyta, a high school counselor at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, said the high schooler’s junior year is a key time to figure out what’s next.

“The junior year is when they take those college admission tests ACTs SATs. They are looking at how successful will I be going into this level of exit and going on to those great universities,” Abeyta said. “We are asking students to start early on making sure those students earn those good grades and take part in college fairs and we got Coffee with Counselors where we share information with our students. Most schools here in Clark County have similar activities so that families can be involved.”

She said students don’t have to know what they want to do just that they will need to get additional training no matter what they decide. Abeyta said the best thing students can do first is to focus on finishing their school year successfully.

Other great options for job training include trade and technical schools.

Abeyta said students and parents should make sure finances to pay for college or trade school are also part of the discussion.

If you have a student who plans to get financial aid from the government, the new FAFSA application for 2024 is out. The newly revamped form has fewer questions and is supposed to be easier for parents to fill out. Applications are due by June 30, 2024.