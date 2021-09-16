Detectives seek possible victims of accused sexual assault suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas detectives are asking for help to find possible victims or witnesses of an accused sexual assault suspect.

Amy Gabriela Villarreal, 29, was arrested Thursday by North Las Vegas Police. She’s accused of two counts of sexual assault, one count of lewdness with a minor, and one count of child abuse.

Police say Villarreal came into contact with her underage victim while she was working as a behavioral therapist at Las Vegas Crescent Academy, which describes itself online as a community-based behavioral treatment program for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She has also worked at the Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD), located in Las Vegas, and the Hamilton Center Mental Health Clinic, which is located in Henderson, according to police.

Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.