Detectives asking victims of alleged sexual assaulter to come forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking for victims of a suspected sexual assaulter to come forward. Last month, Dokyun “Mark” Kim was arrested by the Metro Sex Crimes detail on multiple counts of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

Police say Kim regularly travels between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. They say he is involved in the nightclub industry.

Anyone with information about Kim or anyone who feels he may have victimized them is asked to call Sex Crimes Detective LaFreniere at (702) 828-5713,