LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police detective shot and killed one of two dogs that were attacking a Shih Tzu in a city park Wednesday morning, according to police.

The detective and a city park employee heard a 65-year-old woman “screaming for help” around 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park because her Shih Tzu, which was on a leash, was being attacked by an unleashed Pitbull and German Shepherd, police said.

The woman was tangled up with the dogs and was in “close proximity” of the attack while she was trying to rescue her dog, prompting the detective to shoot the Pitbull twice, police said.

The Shih Tzu survived the attack and was taken to an animal hospital, police said, but its condition remained unknown Thursday. The Shih Tzu’s owner was not injured.

The Pitbull was also taken to an animal hospital, but it did not survive.

The owners of the Pitbull and German Shepherd will be charged with two misdemeanor counts of dogs running at large, police said.

No other information was provided.