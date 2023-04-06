NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police detectives have released more information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

Investigators said they have discovered that the incident was initially a robbery. A group of three males, described by police as juveniles, approached another male juvenile and began threatening and hitting him, police said, adding that at least one of the males had a handgun.

One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas, investigators say. | PHOTO: KLAS

The victim ran away to a nearby apartment and retrieved a handgun, investigators said. He then chased the three males and fired several shots, striking one who was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to a police news release.

Officials say the outstanding robbery suspects were identified and arrested. They have been booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon.

The robbery victim was also booked, facing a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.