LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will swap his skates to serve chicken and fries at Raising Cane’s on Friday evening.

Eichel, who is celebrating the 2023 Stanley Cup win, will be at the Raising Cane’s located at 10050 W. Sahara Avenue near Hualapai Way working a shift from 5 – 6 p.m.

Eichel is expected to celebrate the win among crew and customers and may even be put to work in the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant. So, if you plan to go, take a good look at whose serving your food.