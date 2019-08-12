Metro: Suspect rammed officers’ vehicles, other cars before police shot him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department briefed the media Monday on the details surrounding a police chase that ended with the shooting of a suspect on Aug. 7

The incident started in the area of Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, and it ended near Sahara Avenue and Paradise.

Metro said officers from the South Central Area Command attempted to stop a vehicle on a truck that had evaded officers a few days prior. Officers activated their emergency lights and as they exited their vehicle, the suspect put his truck into reverse and backed into the marked patrol unit, police said.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Austin Cadeaux, then drove forward towards Paradise Road driving his vehicle over a curb and a sidewalk as a second patrol vehicle approached with its emergency lights on.

Cadeaux struck the second patrol car and Officer Byington fired multiple rounds striking the suspect.

Police on Friday released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. Officer Joshua Byington, 25, has been with the department since 2016 and assigned to the South Central Area Command.

Cadeaux then continued northbound on Paradise Road at a high rate of speed. When the suspect approached Karen Avenue and Paradise Road, he struck two citizen vehicles.

Cadeaux exited the truck and fled the scene of the accident. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody by responding units. Officers rendered aid and he was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center by medical personnel.

Cadeaux was booked in absentia and charged with five counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Evading.