UPDATE: Coroner releases names of cyclists killed in crash near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified the cyclists killed in Thursday’s fatal crash on US 95 near Searchlight. They are:

Erin Michelle Ray , 39. Her death was ruled an accident, caused by blunt force injuries of the head and chest.

, 39. Her death was ruled an accident, caused by blunt force injuries of the head and chest. Michael Todd Murray , 57. His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

, 57. His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries. Aksoy Ahmet , 48. His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

, 48. His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries. Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, 57 . His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

. His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries. Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41. His death was ruled an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office extended its condolences, writing, “We extend our sincere condolences to all their friends and families, and share their grief over this tragic accident.”

*Original Story*

We are learning more about those involved in Thursday’s fatal crash involving a box truck and a group of cyclists. The incident happened on US 95 near Searchlight.

Four men and one woman were killed after a box truck, driving in the same direction as the cyclists, veered into their lane. Several other riders were injured.

As of now, we know three people are injured, but we do not know their status. Two were immediately transported to the hospital, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on scene. The other person injured did not seem to have life-threatening injuries.

Cyclist communities all around town have been showing their support.

Fellow cyclist, friend and former Metro Police officer Michael Anderson was there yesterday and shared some words:

“We do this Nipton Loop every year, and we never have any problems. This year, we were just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Anderson created a GoFundMe for his friends. On it, he lists the names of the cyclists who lost their lives, along with those who are still fighting. He says the main purpose of the page is to ease some of the financial strain the families may be facing right now.

If you are interested in contributing, please click here.