Details behind 1 October settlement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the 1 October shooting, those who were injured and relatives of the victims filed lawsuits, accusing MGM Resorts International of negligence for allowing the shooter to stockpile weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay.

The company tried to block victims from getting any money through legal action of their own, but now, after 8 months of mediation, a settlement is reached.

MGM Resorts International has agreed to pay between $735 million – $800 million, depending on the number of claimants, to settle lawsuits from victims of the 1 October mass shooting. The company has $751 million in insurance coverage that can be used to help cover the cost. Plaintiffs’ attorney Robert Eglet, who represents around 2,500 of the 4,400 potential claimants, says this will end all pending litigation against MGM

Eglet says an independent claims administrator will now be put in charge of dividing the funds to each of the victims’ families and survivors named in the settlement. It’s unclear how much money each person will get. Eglet says this is a fair settlement, but he wishes he could do more.

“It would be really nice if we could bring back loved ones when we settle a case or make injuries go away, but we can’t do that,” Eglet said. “The only system we have is compensating people with money and that’s the best we can do.”

In a statement, MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said, in part: “Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process.”

It’s expected the claimants will receive the compensation by the end of next year. There are a few cases still in federal court in California, but Eglet says they’re working to dissolve those and include them in the settlement.