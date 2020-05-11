Details, lineup announced for EDC Las Vegas ‘Virtual Rave-A-Thon’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company that produces EDC Las Vegas has announced details for their livestream event that is taking place this coming weekend.

Because the Electric Daisy Carnival was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have planned a virtual “Rave-A-Thon,” that will take place during the festival’s original dates of May 15-17. The livestream will run on Insomniac TV from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. PST each of the three days.

The virtual festival is being produced by Insomniac Events. Insomniac says the stream will feature multiple stages broadcasting across two channels, showcasing exclusive live performances from many artists originally scheduled to perform at EDC Las Vegas 2020.

Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella will host the event and provide one-on-one interviews with the DJs.

A special initiative will be debuted during the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon. Insomniac has partnered with charitable organization In Place of War to promote Rave Recovery, a relief fund that was created specifically for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

A portion of the proceeds will also support In Place of War’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which supports some of the world’s most vulnerable communities in the global south during the pandemic.

Donations can be made now by clicking HERE, and donation links will be live on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels during the Rave-A-Thon livestream.

List of artists performing during the Virtual Rave-A-Thon include:

12 th Planet

Planet AC Slater

Afrojack

ARMNHMR

ATLiens

Benny Benassi

Boombox Cartel

Borgore

Chris Lorenzo

Claude VonStroke

David Guetta

Deorro

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Duke Dumont

Ekali

Flosstradamus

Headhunterz

i_o

JSTJR

K?D

Kaskade

KSHMR

Lee Foss

Malaa

NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly

Nicole Moudaber

Oliver Heldens

Seven Lions

Sidepiece

Subtronics

Svdden Death Presents VOYD

Tchami

Tokimonsta

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

Wax Motif

Whethan

Yellow Claw

Z-Trip

Zeds Dead

Zhu

The postponed Electric Daisy Carnival will be held in Las Vegas on October 2-4 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.