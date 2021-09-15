Destructive ‘devious licks’ TikTok challenge a problem at some valley schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School leaders are fed up, and notes are being sent to parents about a viral TikTok challenge that encourages to steal or damage things like school soap dispensers.

Administrators at Brian Cram Middle School in the north valley sent a letter to parents about this growing trend.

The challenge is called “devious licks.” A “lick” is slang for a successful theft.

Kids record themselves stealing or damaging school property. It’s all about gaining followers on TikTok.

The challenge encourages criminal activity.

Students have stolen things including paper towel dispensers, speed limit signs, fire alarms, fire extinguishers, soap dispensers and even school projectors.

Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash wants parents to talk to their children about why this criminal activity is wrong.

The letter says if students are caught, there will be disciplinary action and school police will be contacted.