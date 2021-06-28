DESTINATION VEGAS: Museum of Selfies on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Museum Of Selfies at The Linq Promenade opened its doors just a couple of months ago.

Here’s a look inside this trendy venue that you’ll want to add to your ‘destination’ list.

“Our museum is a little different. We did have a traditional museum where you can go and see stuff and touch things and play with them. We decided that we have to create something different with that, Kate Kutepova, Museum of Selfies owner said.

From giant edible bites to a selfie stick-made throne. The Museum of Selfies in Las Vegas is getting more than likes from visitors.

“We feel like a kid. I feel like a kid all over again,” Corey Young, a Texas tourist said.

The venue located along the promenade recently launched as the second in its franchise, but according to its creator, it’s one of a kind.

You can snap a picture in this lavish jet while pretending to drink champagne as you fly into Las Vegas or do several clicks on your camera phone while bathing in this royal tub filled with gold coins.

The museum also claims to have the first selfie ever taken and documented.

“We have a lot of artifacts, like back in 1835, that show the very first selfie that was taken the same way that we take them right now. Robert Cornelius did it with a mirror in front with a big mirror in front and he snapped a selfie the same way we do right now,” Kutepova added.

The museum is located at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite L-07B in The Linq Promenade.