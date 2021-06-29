Destination Vegas: Becca’s Restaurant & Lounge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is known for being the entertainment capital of the world and it is also one of the most “Instagramable” places – from colorful dishes to beautiful scenery.

“Becca’s is kind of our hidden little secret here in Southern Highlands,” Steven Kennedy, managing partner at Becca’s Restaurant & Lounge said.

You can find this gem in the Tuscan Highlands Apartment community at 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite A.

“It’s an American-Italian sports bar with about 34 televisions to watch games, a full bar with liquor, beer, draft beer, and wine,” Kennedy added.

It also has a 10,000 square-foot patio.

“Lots of amenities here for the community to come out and enjoy indoor and outdoor dining.”

Kennedy and his team wanted to create a community inside a complex with an atmosphere that will make you keep coming back.

They have a wine garden with 40 tables and even brought in a custom wine cart from Italy for weekend events they host at their family-friendly destination.