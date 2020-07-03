Destination Nevada: Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAKE MEAD, Nev. (KLAS) — National parks have been quite popular over the past several years, and this year it will be no different. In fact, expect more people to be enjoying them.

That includes Lake Mead Recreational Area — the 6th most visited national park in the country.

It was back in 1935, when people started utilizing the area for recreation.

“In the 1930’s the Hoover Dam was constructed, and at that time that actually transformed the mighty Colorado River into Lake Mead which is America’s largest reservoir,” said Christie Vanover — public affairs officer for Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “So, the National Park Service helps the Bureau of Reclamation manage the area for reclamation, and the area was known as the Boulder Canyon National Recreation Area.”

Lake mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover says Lake Mead National Recreation Area became the first national recreation area in 1964.

“So the park is half a million acres. We’re the size of the state of Delaware,” Vanover said. “Within those areas you are also going to find campgrounds, hiking trails and then we have hundreds of miles of paved and unpaved roads so people can do lots of scenic driving as well.”

“We have multiple developed campgrounds and you can do anything from camping by pitching a tent or bringing in your RV and do full hook ups with showers and all sort of things for you,” Vanover continued.

The best part? For only $25, you and your family can enjoy the area for a week.

“There’s also services in the park like boat rentals so if you don’t have your on boat you can rent a boat you can rent a kayak, a standup paddle board, even a house boat,” Vanover said.

For out-of-town visitors, Lake Mead is not something expected in the middle of the desert.

“I think visitors are always happy when they come here. You can’t help but just feel that joy when the sun is beating on your face when you get the reflection of the water,” Vanover said.

“It is just absolutely beautiful,” said visitor Ron Major. “I don’t know. It feels like we’re closer to God.”

An annual pass that covers both Lake Mead and Lake Mohave areas is $45.