LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and this holiday will be a busy one for travelers who have stayed close to home for the past two years amid the pandemic restrictions.

One of the top destinations for the Memorial Day weekend is Las Vegas, according to AAA. Spokesman John Treanor said people have been cooped up and are excited to hit the road. Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days for drivers.

“We’ve been waiting so long for people to take vacations and road trips and large crowds and waiting to welcome them back,” he said.

Despite high gas prices, nearly 35 million Americans are opting to drive to their destination followed by flying. Regardless of the mode of travel, everyone should be prepared for a busy weekend.

“Be prepared because there’s a lot of people waiting in line because someone’s not done their stuff like their applications and reservations,” said James Stanforth, Las Vegas visitor.

“AAA had wondered what gas prices were going to do to the appetite for traveling and what AAA found was that 39.2 million Americans are going to travel this weekend and 35 million are going to do that by vehicle,” Treanor said.

“Over in Sacramento at Costco it’s like $5.50, it’s about the same in Las Vegas but on your way up here over at Delano it’s like $6.18,” said Kenn Ramirez, Las Vegas visitor.

Treanor said it’s important to plan alternate routes and gas station stops and expect plenty of traffic. If you’re heading out on the roads, he said to leave early as possible, before 6 a.m. to beat the traffic rush.