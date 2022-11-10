LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday it has been able to secure enough traction compound to run the Thanksgiving Bracket Nationals in November. This news came hours after announcing the event would be canceled.

The announcement was made on social media just after 4 p.m.

“UPDATE! In the last few hours, enough traction compound has been secured to run the Thanksgiving Bracket Nationals, Nov. 23-27. The Summit Racing Equipment Mayhem on Dec. 2 and Test ‘n’ Tune on Dec. 3 are still canceled. Sorry for the confusion and inconvenience this has caused,” according to the Twitter post.

The traction compound is a glue to safely prep track surfaces and allows the best tire traction for drag strip racing and helps keep the car under control.

According to industry publications, there is a global shortage of a chemical in the product as well as shipping issues.

Earlier Wednesday, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway said it had spent weeks attempting to secure shipments of the glue. An undisclosed glue supplier donated extra barrels to save the speedway’s annual Thanksgiving Bracket Nationals.