Deserving family receives houseful of furniture from Walker Furniture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegas valley family received the gift of a houseful of furniture on Thursday thanks to the Home for the Holiday’s program.

Walker Furniture’s program surprises local families every holiday season with a houseful of new furniture. The families are nominated by others in the community.

The latest recipient this year is Tiffani Penny who has two teenagers and works at a local hospital. Her family has been displaced twice over the past four years. Earlier this year, they lost all of their belongings in a house fire.

“They just told me about this last week. I had no idea, I had no idea that this was going on but I like it. We are so appreciative. We needed it so bad and we just want to say thank you,” Penny said.

This is the 27th year of the program. In all, 35 families who have faced some kind of hardship will receive furniture. You can still nominate a family or individual through Dec. 25. Because of safety protocols, some of this year’s deliveries will have to wait until after the new year.