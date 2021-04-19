Desert Torch exercise could startle residents near Desert Inn, Maryland Pkwy. on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major two-day emergency responder exercise is set to take place in a Las Vegas neighborhood starting Tuesday, April 20.

The Desert Torch exercise is taking place on Silver Mesa Way near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. There will be emergency type activity around the Boulevard Mall, Sunrise Children’s Hospital and in the surrounding neighborhood. Residents can expect to see people in hazardous material suits.

While the exercise is a mock drill, it could appear realistic to citizens.

The exercise is testing agencies’ response and reaction to any chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive material. Taking part in the exercise is the Nevada National Guard, Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Bomb Squad and the FBI.

The Nevada National Guard is asking residents to refrain from call 9-1-1 or police if they see this activity on Mesa Silver Way.