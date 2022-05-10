LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people mistakenly think as long as they have their cell phone when hiking, they’ll be able to call for help. But that may not always be the case.

Laona McVeay with Red Rock Search and Rescue told 8 News Now people should know whether or not cell service will be available in the area where they are going. And people should always prepare as if they won’t have service.

McVeay suggests you have a separate GPS device that does not require cell service. Some phones, however, have GPS capabilities that will work without cell service, so it’s best to figure out how your phone works. There are also apps that can preload maps onto your device so you do not need service to look at them. A good paper map is also recommended in case the electronics fail.

