LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Desert Research Institute has announced that they are offering space education training for 80 educators in Nevada.

The Space Education Educator Professional Development Training will be conducted by four Nevada educators who were selected to attend the NASA Space Exploration Educators Conference in Houston in February. In addition to being able to tour NASA facilities, the conference provided hands-on training for lesson plans and activities.

“DRI is pleased to offer NASA-approved space education training to Nevada teachers,” said DRI STEM Education Program Manager Emily McDonald-Williams. “These educators are bringing their knowledge and experience back to share with educators statewide through two free professional development training courses for Nevada’s teachers. In addition, both trainings offer continuing education credits for attending educators.”

The training will provide lesson plans, resources, and hands-on engagement in space-based lesson plans. Topics include the upcoming Artemis mission, deep space discovery, gravity wells, and more.

The Reno-based training will be held at DRI’s Reno campus on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The address for the campus is 2215 Raggio Parkway in Reno.

The Las Vegas-based training will be held at DRI’s Las Vegas campus on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The address for the campus is 755 East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

Both trainings will have sessions for K-5th grade educators from 10 a.m. to noon and 6th-12th grade educators from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch being held between the two sessions.

Educators will leave the conference prepared to integrate NASA-approved learning into their classrooms. Teachers who wish to sign up may do so at this link.