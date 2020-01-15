Desert Research Institute, NASA bring cybersecurity education to UNLV students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A select group of UNLV students are learning cybersecurity from Desert Research Institute and NASA. During the Cybersecurity Bootcamp, students went as far as to learn how to hack devices in order to protect themselves from getting hacked in the future.

The boot camp is meant to encourage more careers in the field of cybersecurity.

“The reality is today we are more and more dependent on technology,” said Dr. Dan Manson, research professor, Desert Research Institute.

According to Dr. Manson that dependence is making all of us vulnerable.

“We are covering topics related to cybersecurity, and we’re also focusing on emerging technologies internet things, robots, drones,” Dr. Manson said.

“Were hacking a Roomba and in my group were hacking the Roomba to not just only vacuum but also to take video streaming,” said Joahna Claire Golez, UNLV graduate student.

Once they succeed in hacking the Roomba, the class will discuss security implications.

“The goal this week is to really give them a deep hands-on experience and an appreciation for cybersecurity,” Dr. Manson said. “To me the most important quality that you need to be in cybersecurity is a true passion.”

“For a good while, I [have] been interested in cybersecurity,” Golez said.

“There is a gap between technology and people [are] needed in technology.”

“To expand these boot camps, I would love to see these boot camps go to K-12 as well,” Dr. Manson said.

According to the website Cyberseek.org, which guides employers and students in the profession, there is a shortage of cybersecurity workers in the u-s that puts our digital privacy and infrastructure at risk.