Desert Radiology supports families in need with a Thanksgiving donation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Radiology, a premier diagnostic imaging company, donated $3,000 to City Impact Center’s Thanksgiving Dinner program.

City Impact Center, established in 2008, provides services to low-income adults, children, and families through food pantry services, educational programs, and medical clinics.

Desert Radiology members who shared in this charitable partnership come from their 11 outpatient facilities and call themselves the Desert Radiology Do-Gooders.

Today, we delivered a check for $3,000 to support the @cityimpactnv's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Program. We are thankful to continue our charitable partnership with this nonprofit organization to help those in need in our community this holiday 💙 #WeAreDR #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/bXXY9jVVed — DesertRad (@DesertRadiology) November 22, 2019

Desert Radiology has served Southern Nevada for over 50 years and operates 11 outpatient imaging centers that work closely with 12 area hospitals to deliver leading-edge imaging services.

The Desert Radiology’s Do-Gooders have been a driving force with many non-profit organizations throughout the valley including the City Impact Center, Project 150 and Opportunity Village.

Desert Radiology’s donation will help City Impact prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need for the upcoming holiday.