Desert Pines High School student arrested for having gun on campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School Police arrested a 16-year-old Desert Pines High School student Tuesday. According to officers, the 10th grade student was caught with a gun on school property.

CSDPD said it had been reported to school staff and school police that a student who was in a portable classroom may be in possession of a gun, either hidden in his waistband or in his backpack. When CCSDPD removed the student from the portable classroom and conducted a pat-down for weapons nothing was found. All of the students were removed from the classroom, so that a CCSDPD K-9 could do a sniff search for the gun.

CCDPD K-9 King alerted his handler to a backpack that was on the floor of the classroom. The backpack was opened, and a pistol was recovered. The backpack belonged to a juvenile who had been reported to have a gun on him.

The student was then placed under arrest by CCSDPD officers.

The firearm was turned over to the joint LVMPD/ATF Task Force and taken to the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (GCIC) for forensic testing.

The student was placed under arrest and transported to CC Juvenile Detention and booked for: