LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A student-athlete died during an event at a Las Vegas high school Thursday.

Ashari Hughes, 16, died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School.

According to Principal Ian Salzman, staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived.

Desert Oasis students, who didn’t know Hughes personally, shared how they heard about her passing and how their fellow classmates are reacting.

“It’s been a really rough start to the year so far,” a student at Desert Oasis High School said.

“The whole class started to talk about the girl who passed away and it’s sad to hear. I haven’t met her friends, nor did I know her, but I am very aware that losing a student is very sad here,” he added.

“Usually it’s louder, but everyone was quieter in class today and mellowed out and everyone’s vibe was just off. Alexandra Hernandez, a sophomore at Desert Oasis said. “We were in gym and one of my friends shared the news with me. That’s how I found out and she said she had sat next to Hughes in one of her classes.”

While more information on the incident and the cause of Hughes’ death is needed, many parents had to find out what happened through their teens.

“It’s unfortunate and I hope the staff did everything they could and that’s all you can ask for,” Frankie Betonia, Parent at Desert Oasis High School said.

“An accident like this on the field has no reflection on what’s going on internally at the school,” he added.

The coroner’s office shared with 8 News Now that Hughes was taken to St. Rose Hospital in Henderson where she later died.

There is currently a GOFUNDME set up for Hughes, where she is described as a passionate, loving, and determined girl who loved football.