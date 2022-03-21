LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Oasis parents are taking matters into their own hands after a series of violent incidents caused the high school to go on two back-to-back lockdowns earlier this month.



A parent hosted a meeting at Windmill Library Monday evening to discuss how parents can work together to hold school leaders accountable to ensure student safety.



“At this point, school doesn’t feel like a safe place like it should, “said Christian Muehlhausen, a junior at Desert Oasis High School.



It was a heartbreaking comment to hear coming from any student.

“Every time that intercom goes off, I don’t know if it’s just me or anybody else it sets me into a little anxiety attack,” he said.



This is a constant worry for students like Muehlhausen.

Earlier this month there was a gun reported on campus, then the next day a fight broke out in the common area which prompted the lockdowns.



Then this past Friday a student was arrested after a gun was found on campus.

“There has to be a way so that our kids could go to school and feel safe,” said Cherish Morgan, who organized Monday’s meeting.



She said she has heard from school staff after the two lockdowns but felt they did not help address the issues at bay and more could be done.



“Basically working with the student to figure out why they did what they did and work with them to prevent them from doing it further,” Morgan.



Morgan said she reached out to every school board member to add school safety as an agenda item for Thursday night’s school board meeting but has not heard back from them.



8 News Now spoke to a parent who wished to remain anonymous, she tells us she volunteered to be a monitor back in December at Desert Oasis and said she did not see any adults supervising the students in the hallways until it was lunch period.



8 News Now reporter Victoria Saha brought this issue up to school board president Irene Cepeda, who said she would an interview but has not returned our calls.