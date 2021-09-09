Desert Oasis High School: New rules for students attending football games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School administration at Desert Oasis, released new rules for students planning on attending football games this season.

This comes days after a fight led to gunshots in a parking lot at Friday night’s Desert Oasis football game.

A list of some of the newly instated rules are listed below:

Desert Oasis Varsity Football Game protocols

  • Moving forward all students must have a parent at the game with them.
  • Additional law enforcement and administration will be present at all games
  • All home games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
  • No bags or backpacks will be allowed into the stadium facility
  • Entry to events may be delayed due to security protocols
  • All students must also show school identification cards to get into the games.

