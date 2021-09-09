Desert Oasis High School: New rules for students attending football games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School administration at Desert Oasis, released new rules for students planning on attending football games this season.
This comes days after a fight led to gunshots in a parking lot at Friday night’s Desert Oasis football game.
A list of some of the newly instated rules are listed below:
Desert Oasis Varsity Football Game protocols
- Moving forward all students must have a parent at the game with them.
- Additional law enforcement and administration will be present at all games
- All home games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
- No bags or backpacks will be allowed into the stadium facility
- Entry to events may be delayed due to security protocols
- All students must also show school identification cards to get into the games.