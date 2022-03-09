LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) police are investigating reports of a weapon on the campus of Desert Oasis High School.

The school is currently on lockdown.

Videos that show a student being taken into custody are circulating on social media, apparently after students captured the event while sheltering under desks.

The videos show two officers restraining a girl in a classroom at Desert Oasis.

No further details have been released.



Desert Oasis High School on lockdown on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Desert Oasis High School on lockdown on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

Desert Oasis High School on lockdown on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

The following statement was sent from the school’s principal to parents:

This is Jennifer Boeddeker, Principal of Desert Oasis High School.

The safety of our students is the number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The school is on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution as CCSD Police investigate a report of a weapon on campus. Students are safe in their classrooms and continuing with regular instruction with minimal disruptions. We will provide and update as soon as it is available. Thank you for your patience.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.