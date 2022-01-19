Desert Oasis coach arrested on attempted sexual misconduct charge, CCSD police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 42-year-old coach at Desert Oasis High School has been arrested on a charge of attempted sexual misconduct by a school employee/volunteer, according to the Clark County School District Police.

Willie Pricebrooks Jr., the head coach of the girls basketball team according to a CCSD webpage, was arrested Tuesday, police said. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

The incident involved a 17-year-old female student at Desert Oasis, according to CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink said. Pricebrooks was a volunteer employee.

“Pricebrooks was serving as a coach and his status has been terminated,” according to a CCSD police statement.

He had served as a coach with CCSD since March 2014.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center after an investigation that was initiated this month, according to CCSD police. He posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to jail records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 for a status check.

CCSD police are asking anyone with information about the case to call (702) 799-5411.

