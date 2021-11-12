Desert Inn Road under I-515 closed starting Monday as crews work on bridge project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Inn Road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians under I-515 (US 95) as crews begin to reconstruct the portion of the Desert Inn bridge demolished last month.

The section of Desert Inn will close at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Pedestrians and motorists will not be allowed to use the road.

Customers and pedestrians who are impacted by the detour around the construction zone or nearby bus stops should notify the bus operator for a courtesy ride on route 203, Spring Mt/Desert Inn/Lamb.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

The demolition and reconstruction of the Desert Inn bridge is part of NDOT’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.