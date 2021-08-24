Desert Inn closed near Boulder Highway for demolition work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Inn Road is closed to traffic near Boulder Highway all week due to a rehabilitation project.

According to Nevada Department of Transportation, crews are demolishing part of the U.S. 95 bridge between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road as part of a $40 million project.

Desert Inn closed at midnight Monday and will stay closed until Saturday, Aug. 28. The off-ramp to Boulder Highway from U.S. 95 is also closed, but only during the overnight hours.

The bridge will be demolished and reconstructed in three separate stages, which will allow NDOT to keep three traffic lanes of the U.S. 95 open in each direction.

The second phase is scheduled for mid-October.