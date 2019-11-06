Desert Ford Dealers become official automotive partner of Raiders, Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders and a local car dealer made the announcement Wednesday that they will be partnering up. The Desert Ford Dealers in Las Vegas signed an agreement with the Raiders to become the official Automotive Partner of Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders when the team comes to Las Vegas in 2020.

“It’s just a really big deal for us to be able to use our brand to support the Raiders and to welcome them coming into our community. I think the Raiders being in Las Vegas will change our city forever and Ford is really, really excited to be part of that,” Gary Ackerman, owner of two of the four Ford dealerships in Las Vegas told 8 News Now.

Representatives from the Raiders and Desert Ford formally announced their partnership at a news conference on Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders President Marc Badain, Ford Motor Company Regional Manager- Phoenix Region Brad Jones, and Gary Ackerman of Gaudin Ford were in attendance.

“Being a long time Vegas community member and having the opportunity to partner with our very first professional football team is something I never could’ve imagined as a little boy growing up in Las Vegas,” Ackerman said.

The sponsorship will come with signage and joint-venture opportunities. While they are not releasing too much information about the partnership, Ackerman tells 8 News Now that fans who drive a Ford should make sure they have their keys in their pocket when they come to a game!