Desert Breeze pool reopens to the public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Desert Breeze pool has reopened to the public after being closed for three months for maintenance.

Clark County says the pool has been closed since Dec. 2, 2019. The maintenance improvements included re-plastering the entire pool, re-tiling, installing five new filters for the indoor pool and three new filters for the outdoor pool.

To celebrate the pool reopening, Clark County Parks and Recreation will be offering free swimming for the day on Monday, March 9.

Other improvements to the facility include a repainted pool deck and new LED lighting.

“These much-needed repairs and updates will help the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility continue to be a great facility for individuals to swim, take classes and participate in swim meets and some elite swimmers to train for the Olympics,” said Commissioner Justin Jones.

The Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

The hours of operation are: