LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) issued a season-long advisory for ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke Tuesday that will be in effect from Apr. 1 to Sept. 30.

The seasonal ozone advisory is standard, but 2022 marks the first year that the department will also be issuing an additional seasonal smoke advisory. According to officials, the smoke advisory is necessary because wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada has occurred in four of the past five summers.

Smoke can cause particulate matter pollution as well as influence ozone formation, officials said.

According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates include individuals with respiratory problems or cardiac disease, young children, and senior citizens. Exposure to ozone can irritate your respiratory system and cause coughing, a sore throat, chest pain, and shortness of breath, even in healthy people.

At ground level, ozone is a key ingredient of urban smog that can build up during the day in the hottest months of the year due to strong sunlight, hot temperatures, automobile pollutants, and wildfires.

“This is a necessary change to our seasonal air quality advisory due to the impacts of climate change, drought and other factors,” said DES director Marci Henson. “Wildfire smoke during the summer months has become the new normal for Las Vegas, right alongside ozone formation and we want to be sure the public is informed so they can make their best decisions moving forward.”

Here are some helpful tips to stay healthy during the season and help reduce ozone: